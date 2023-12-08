Gift of love

While the onscreen characters of Sudhaa Chandran and Mahi Bhanushali are at loggerheads, in real life, the two share a great bond. Having noticed Mahi’s sweet tooth, Sudhaa surprised her adorable co-actor in Colors’ Doree with a delicious homemade cake Mahi says, “I thank the viewers for watching Doree and appreciating my work. Everyone on the set pampers me a lot. My favourite among them is Sudhaa ma’am. She knew that I eat homecooked meals only and that’s why she baked a cake for me.”