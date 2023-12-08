Gift of love

While the onscreen characters of Sudhaa Chandran and Mahi Bhanushali are at loggerheads, in real life, the two share a great bond. Having noticed Mahi’s sweet tooth, Sudhaa surprised her adorable co-actor in Colors’ Doree with a delicious homemade cake Mahi says, “I thank the viewers for watching Doree and appreciating my work. Everyone on the set pampers me a lot. My favourite among them is Sudhaa ma’am. She knew that I eat homecooked meals only and that’s why she baked a cake for me.”
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliamentary ethics committee likely to table report on TMC MP Mahua Moitra today
Tabling of the report is expected to be followed by Moitra's...
K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall at his home
KCR served as the chief minister of Telangana from 2014 to 2...
Actor Junior Mehmood dies at 68 after battle with cancer
He was suffering from stomach cancer and was not keeping wel...
Indian motel manager in US jailed for human trafficking, forced labour
71-year-old Shreesh Tiwari made sexual overtures to the vict...
'Mother sold me for Rs 4 lakh into marriage with Haryana man', alleges UP woman
The woman from Mahesra alleges that the man she was ‘married...