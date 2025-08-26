DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / 'Gilmore Girls' to celebrate 25-year anniversary with special documentary

'Gilmore Girls' to celebrate 25-year anniversary with special documentary

The show had premiered on October 5, 2000
article_Author
PTI
Los Angeles, Updated At : 12:03 PM Aug 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

A 'Gilmore Girls' documentary, called "Searching For Stars Hollow" is under production to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the beloved show in October.

Advertisement

The show premiered on October 5, 2000 and followed a young single mother Lorelai, played by Lauren Graham, and her daughter Rory, played by Alexis Bledel, in the small fictional town of Stars Hollow. The show ran for seven seasons and emerged as a cult classic.

In 2016, the show returned for limited episodes where it charted the characters' life for a year.

Advertisement

The documentary will star Kelly Bishop, Jared Padalecki and Chad Michael Murray.

"Searching For Stars Hollow", produced by Ink On Paper Studios, will analyse "the beloved show's role in American cultural history" and include never-before-seen interviews with castmembers and behind-the-scenes stories from crewmembers, writers and directors, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

Besides Bishop (Emily Gilmore), Padalecki, (Dean Forester) and Murray (Tristan Dugray), "Searching For Stars Hollow" will also feature interviews with actors Keiko Agena, Sally Struthers, Liz Torres, Emily Kuroda, Rose Abdoo, Kathleen Wilhoite, Matt Jones and Grant Lee Phillips, along with director Jamie Babbit, writer and producer Stan Zimmerman, casting directors Jami Rudofsky and Mara Casey, and Kevin T Porter, who hosted the "Gilmore Guys" podcast.

Meghna Balakumar and Kevin Konrad Hanna are helming the project, with Adam F Goldberg executive producing and Jim Demonakos producing.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts