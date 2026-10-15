Gippy Grewal and Angad Bedi turn heads at Tiger TV launch event

A line-up of familiar faces turned out for an event celebrating upcoming Punjabi projects, with actors Gippy Grewal and Angad Bedi among those in attendance, as comedian Balraj Syal hosted the afternoon. Rohit Jain launched Tiger TV, a new Punjabi and Hindi entertainment platform, built within Lionsgate Play, the Hollywood-focused platform that already reaches a wide base of viewers across India. The platform will be available from October 15.

The standout moment came from Bedi, who presented the first look at Daanav, a Hindi crime thriller starring Angad Bedi and Pooja Gor. Speaking about the project, he said, "In this series I'm playing a cop. It's a crime thriller." He also used the moment to spotlight his upcoming Punjabi film saying, "I then have another project, a Punjabi film called Ranjheya. I’m super excited for both the projects. I hope you give both of them love."

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Also unveiled at the event was Eklavya, described as the first in a slate of AI-driven projects, introducing Yug R.Ai, billed as the industry's first AI actor.

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Beyond these two reveals, the afternoon touched on a wider slate of upcoming titles, including the six-episode series Tu Te Punjab, along with Laal Salaam, Rubb Rakha, Hanji Kaun? and Janaur.

The Hindi lineup features Mantu Bhaiya Ki Dili Dezire, The Taj Story, and Aakhri Sawal.

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With both a crime drama and an AI-led film now in the mix, the platform's opening slate suggests Punjabi entertainment is angling for a far wider, more experimental audience than before.