Girl gang goals: From friendship to ambition, these women-led shows celebrate the many shades of modern womanhood

As Four More Shots Please! returns with its highly anticipated fourth season, it reminds audiences why stories centred on female friendships resonate so deeply. Bold, imperfect, and emotionally honest, the series captures the chaos, comfort, and quiet strength that comes from having your girl gang by your side — no matter the phase of life.

At a time when many are opting for cosy nights over crowded parties, these women-led shows offer the perfect escape. From friendship and ambition to courage and self-discovery, they reflect the many shades of womanhood that Indian OTT has embraced over the years.

If Season 4 left you wanting more, here are seven female-centric series that deserve a spot on your watchlist:

Call Me Bae

Starring Ananya Panday, the series celebrates resilience, reinvention, and the power of female support systems. When Bella is disowned by her family, she finds purpose and confidence with the unwavering support of her friends, who become her biggest cheerleaders. The show highlights how sisterhood often becomes a woman’s strongest safety net.

Cutting Chai

A refreshing micro-series, the series explores women’s friendships, aspirations, and everyday struggles through short, relatable episodes. Rooted in real conversations and lived moments, the series stands out as a strong example of women-centric storytelling in the growing micro-drama space.

Girls Hostel

Relatable and light-hearted, the series captures the everyday experiences of young women navigating college life. Through humour, friendship, and personal growth, the series reflects how shared spaces and small moments shape identity, independence, and lasting bonds.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Beyond the glitz and pop-culture chatter, this show centres on women navigating ambition, friendship, and identity under constant public scrutiny. It reflects how women balance visibility, self-worth, and evolving personal goals in a highly judgement-driven world.

Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo

Defying every assumption suggested by its title, this female-driven crime drama places women firmly in positions of power. Fierce, commanding, and unpredictable, the series challenges traditional gender roles and proves that women-led narratives can thrive in bold, unconventional genres.

Made in Heaven

Set against the backdrop of luxury weddings, the show explores women navigating ambition, relationships, and social expectations. Its layered female characters and emotionally grounded storytelling make it a benchmark for nuanced, contemporary women-led narratives on OTT.