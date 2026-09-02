DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / "Glad I met this mad boy": Karan Wahi flaunts "bromance" with 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' co-contestant Avinash Mishra

"Glad I met this mad boy": Karan Wahi flaunts "bromance" with 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' co-contestant Avinash Mishra

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:27 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

During his third stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Karan Wahi has formed close bonds with several of his fellow contestants. Among them, his friendship with actor Avinash Mishra has particularly stood out.

Advertisement

Karan recently gave fans a glimpse of their bromance through his latest Instagram post. Flaunting their camaraderie, the Dill Mill Gayye actor said he was glad to have met Avinash, calling him a "mad boy." "Sometimes in LIFE u meet people who you Get Along from the word Go..They Mirror you They Surprise you They Push you To Do Better They Teach you And At Times They Listen To You These are YOUR PEOPLE for Life Glad i met this Mad BOY on a show which has given me people i will cherish for life ... He Reminds me sooo much of myself when I was his Age Love u mere bhai May the world be your playground," Karan wrote.

Advertisement

He also shared a few pictures with Avinash.

Advertisement

Wahi has been one of the standout performers on the show, leaving fans impressed and pleasantly surprised with the way he has tackled and aced even the most challenging stunts.

Wahi has also shared glimpses of the physical challenges he has faced during his time on the show. He earlier posted pictures showing marks on his body after taking part in a rubber bullet stunt. Calling Khatron Ke Khiladi his favourite show, Wahi said the experience has also helped him discover a different side of himself.

Advertisement

"Khatro ke khiladi is by far my fav show. Not because I am a DareDevil or I like Adventure. I am scared of everything that the show makes you do. But I love it because it teaches me things about myself I never thought I had in me," the actor wrote on Instagram. (ANI)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts