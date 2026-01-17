DT
Glen Powell in negotiations for science fiction thriller 'Tesseract'

Glen Powell in negotiations for science fiction thriller ‘Tesseract’

The Amazon MGM-United Artists film, written and directed by Esmail, keeps its plot under wraps as Powell lines up a busy slate ahead

article_Author
PTI
Los Angeles, Updated At : 10:56 AM Jan 17, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Glen Powell. Image via Instagram/@glenpowell
Hollywood actor Glen Powell is in talks to feature in Sam Esmail’s directorial “Tesseract”.

Billed as a science fiction thriller, the film comes from Amazon MGM Studios and United Artists’ Scott Stuber.

It is written by Esmail, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The details about the plot of the film are being kept under wraps. It is produced by UA’s Stuber and Nick Nesbitt, Esmail Corp’s Esmail and Chad Hamilton. The “Barbie” actor, along with Dan Cohen are also in negotiations to produce.

Powell’s latest work is “Chad Powers”, a sports comedy television series created by Powell and Michael Waldron. It features Powell in the lead role alongside Perry Mattfeld, Quentin Plair, Wynn Everett, Frankie Rodriguez, and Steve Zahn.

It released on Hulu in September 2025 and consisted of six episodes. He will next feature in thriller comedy “How to Make a Killing” from A24 and “The Great Beyond”, which is directed by J J Abrams.

