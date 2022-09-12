Glimpse of Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla's romantic moment in 'Bigg Boss 16' promo leaves SidNaaz fans emotional

Chandigarh, September 12
The teaser of the coveted reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’ was dropped on Sunday and fans could not keep calm.
As much as Salman Khan hosting the new season with a twist of Bigg Boss playing the game himself delighted people, a glimpse of everyone’s favourite couple Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, lovingly called SidNaaz by fans, left netizens emotional.
The short teaser featuring SidNaaz went viral and created a huge buzz online.
The promo also featured several glimpses of other contestants from the past seasons including Gauahar Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and Tanishaa Mukerji.
However, the sight of Shehnaaz and late actor Sidharth sharing a romantic moment left their fans teary-eyed.
My my my #SidNaaz in #BiggBoss16 promo yaar 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill @ishehnaaz_gill— Nihal SidNaaz..🥀❣️ (@NihalSidNaazFC) September 11, 2022
SHEHNAAZ BOLLYWOOD DEBUT pic.twitter.com/HPZP8sB5Sl
New BiggBoss Promo with our babies in the start !!🥺♥️♥️#SidNaazpic.twitter.com/JTOADkWhAN— sheema | cheeks 71st (@sidnaazkisheemz) September 11, 2022
Sharing the snippet from the promo, one of the fans wrote, “Oh my heart missing them so much ya…tell me what’s BIGG BOSS without #SidNaaz they’re the real OG!!"
Oh my heart 💔😭 missing them so much ya … tell me what’s BIGG BOSS without #SidNaaz 🤗 they’re the real OG!! #SidharthShukIa #ShehnaazGill— Lady Shukla🌟 (@imrealsunshine) September 11, 2022
LOVE YOU SID SHUKLA
SHEHNAAZ BOLLYWOOD DEBUT pic.twitter.com/BI92LRVEvg
Another user tweeted, “This is for forever...SidNaaz to be continued."
THIS IS FOR FOREVER……#SidNaaz TO BE CONTINUED……♾️ pic.twitter.com/UTu01LyLlv— 🍃 𝓝𝓲𝓶𝓲𝓼𝓱𝓪 🍃 (@nimisha91526512) September 11, 2022
Read a few tweets here:
WITHOUT Name of #SidNaaz bigg boss Adhura hai— vineet Sidnaaz baba (@HariyanaJaat) September 12, 2022
SHEHNAAZ BOLLYWOOD DEBUT#BiggBoss16#ShehnaazGiII #SidharthShuklaLivesOn pic.twitter.com/3tc2uFwiPV
I miss them.😭🤍#SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/YmtOPacsme— Aisha_sidnaaz/SSS💫 (@im_aishaaa) September 11, 2022
Bb 16 promo has come ...nd our SidNaaz are glittering there .... Always said ....no matter how many seasons come .... Our SidNaaz Babies fragrance of love will always blossom forever ❤❤️❤️#SidharthShukla#ShehnaazGill #SidNaaz #SidNaazForever pic.twitter.com/FJzBQTCHgk— Bikash SidNaaz ❤️ (@Bikuengr) September 11, 2022
The duo participated in the thirteenth season of the show and became everyone’s favourite with their tom-and-jerry chemistry. Fans admired their love-hate relationship and the two were later rumoured to be dating after the show ended. However, Sidharth’s untimely demise in September last year left everyone shocked and heartbroken.
