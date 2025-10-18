DT
Home / Entertainment / Glitz, glamour and high-energy performances...

Glitz, glamour and high-energy performances...

he Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show made a dazzling return to New York City

TNS
Updated At : 05:54 AM Oct 18, 2025 IST
Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the 2025 Victorias Secret Fashion Show in New York City
The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show featured live sets from global stars, including TWICE, Missy Elliott and Karol G, adding electric energy to the event in New York. Supermodels Ashley Graham, Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk, and sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid lit up the runway with show-stopping looks. British model Neelam Gill was among the star-studded lineup of models and entertainers.

Neelam Gill walks the runway during the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

The famous runway show by the lingerie giant was shelved in 2019 but made its way back in 2023 as a Prime Video special. By 2024, the live runway returned, with 2025 marking one of its biggest outings. The diet of Victoria Secret models, earlier called Angels, has invited lots of curiosity. In a fun turn away, Bella Hadid later shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse into how she and Gigi celebrated walking the show together with some pizza party in pajamas post show!

