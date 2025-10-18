Glitz, glamour and high-energy performances...

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show featured live sets from global stars, including TWICE, Missy Elliott and Karol G, adding electric energy to the event in New York. Supermodels Ashley Graham, Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk, and sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid lit up the runway with show-stopping looks. British model Neelam Gill was among the star-studded lineup of models and entertainers.

The famous runway show by the lingerie giant was shelved in 2019 but made its way back in 2023 as a Prime Video special. By 2024, the live runway returned, with 2025 marking one of its biggest outings. The diet of Victoria Secret models, earlier called Angels, has invited lots of curiosity. In a fun turn away, Bella Hadid later shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse into how she and Gigi celebrated walking the show together with some pizza party in pajamas post show!

