Global entertainment industry mobilises to cut-off Russia for invading Ukraine

Russia’s booming film and TV industry, with its deep, government-backed coffers, lost its grip on the world stage virtually overnight amid growing fallout from Vladimir Putin’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine. Disney, Warner Bros, Sony and Paramount all paused distribution of new movies in Russia, and SNL opened last weekend’s show with a Ukrainian chorus in solidarity with the country under attack. Cannes barred the Russian delegation from attending its May festival.
For Ukraine’s creative community, the situation is a matter of life or death. Though the Russian attack has met with fierce Ukrainian resistance, millions have been forced into makeshift shelters to escape bombings. The United Nations has so far recorded more than 100 deaths. Netflix has refused to carry 20 Russian free-to-air propaganda channels locally despite the requirements of a Russian law that went into effect on March 1. — IANS
