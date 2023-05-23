Global stage

Indian actor Ali Fazal’s next Hollywood project, Kandahar, is set to release on over 2,000 screens in the US. Ali said, “I am very excited with this development. A release that wide in the US alone is massive, and being an action spy thriller, there is a wide audience for the film. With a wide release coupled with a major weekend in the US, I’m hoping for this to be a banger. The film has all the elements to be a complete entertainer.”
Kandahar, which stars international actors like Gerard Butler, Travis Fimmel and Navid Negahban, is set to be released on May 26 in the US and eventually across the globe.
