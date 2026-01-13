Golden Globes 2026: Big wins, more surprises

Paul Thomas Anderson's revolutionary saga One Battle After Another took top honours at Sunday's 83rd Golden Globes in the comedy category, while Chloe Zhao's Shakespeare drama Hamnet upset Sinners to win best film, drama.

One Battle After Another won best film, comedy, supporting female actor for Teyana Taylor and best director and best screenplay for Anderson. The director became just the second filmmaker to sweep director, screenplay and film at the Globes. Only Oliver Stone, for Born on the Fourth of July, managed the same feat.

Though Hamnet won the top award, Sinners won for best score and the prize for cinematic and box-office achievement.

Coming off years of scandal and subsequent rehabilitation, the Globes and host Nikki Glaser put on a star-studded ceremony that saw wins for the streaming sensation KPop Demon Hunters (best animated film, song), a meta triumph for Seth Rogen's The Studio and an inaugural award for podcasting that went to Amy Poehler's Good Hang.

Many of the Oscar favourites won. Timothee Chalamet won his first Golden Globe, for Marty Supreme, after four previous nominations. The 30-year-old is poised to win his first Oscar. Fellow nominees like Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney stood to applaud his win.

Emceeing the show for the second straight year, Glaser kicked off the show with self-aware satire. “Yes, the Golden Globes, without a doubt the most important thing happening in the world right now,” she said. In a winning, rapid-fire opening monologue that landed some punch lines on the usual subjects — the age of Leonardo DiCaprio's dates, Kevin Hart's height — Glaser also dove right into some of her most topical material.

For the on-the-block Warner Bros, Glaser started the bidding at USD 5. Referencing the Epstein files, she suggested best editing should go to the Justice Dept. The “most editing,” however, she suggested deserved to go to Bari Weiss' new CBS News — a dig at the Paramount Skydance-owned network airing the Globes.

Political tension and industrywide uncertainty were the prevailing moods heading into Sunday's awards. Hollywood is coming off a disappointing box-office year and now anxiously awaits the fate of one of its most storied studios, Warner Bros.

Following the fatal shooting of Megan Good in Minneapolis by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer, several attendees including Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes, Jean Smart and Natasha Lyonne wore pins reading Be Good and ICE Out.

Golden Globe Award 2026 winners

Motion picture, drama: Hamnet

Motion picture, musical or comedy: One Battle After Another

Male actor, motion picture, drama: Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent

Female actor, motion picture, drama: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Female actor, motion picture, musical or comedy: Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You

Male actor, motion picture, musical or comedy: Timothee Chalamet for Marty Supreme

Female supporting actor, motion picture: Teyana Taylor for One Battle After Another

Male supporting actor, motion picture: Stellan Skarsgard for Sentimental Value

Motion picture, non-English language: The Secret Agent of Brazil

Motion picture, animated: KPop Demon Hunters

Director, motion picture: Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another

Screenplay, motion picture: Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another

Cinematic and box office achievement: Sinners

TV series, drama: The Pitt

TV series, musical or comedy: The Studio

Male actor, TV series, drama: Noah Wyle for The Pitt

Female actor, TV series, drama: Rhea Seehorn for Pluribus

Female actor, TV series, musical or comedy: Jean Smart for Hacks

Male actor, TV series, musical or comedy: Seth Rogen for The Studio

Limited series, anthology series or made for TV movie: Adolescence

Male actor, limited series, anthology series or made for TV movie: Stephen Graham for Adolescence

Female actor, limited series, anthology series or made for TV movie: Michelle Williams for Dying for Sex

Male supporting actor, television: Owen Cooper for Adolescence

Female supporting actor, television: Erin Doherty for Adolescence Original song, motion picture: Golden from Kpop Demon Hunters

Original score, motion picture: Ludwig Goransson for Sinners

Stand-up comedy performance: Ricky Gervais for Mortality

Podcast: Good Hang With Amy Poehler