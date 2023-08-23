Goldfish to hit theaters on September 1 to commemorate the World Alzheimer's Month

While fans eagerly wait for the critically acclaimed Kalki Koechlin-starrer Goldfish, Splendid Films announced the new date of release for the film.
Set in London, this heart touching movie captures the relationship between a daughter and her mother who is suffering from dementia.
The month of September is considered as the World Alzheimer’s Month to spread awareness about the disease and demystify it. Contributing to the noble campaign, Splendid Films has decided to release the movie on September 1. Goldfish marks the accomplished actor Kalki Koechlin’s return to theatres after four years.
Directed by Pushan Kripalani, this Indian-British-American production brings together Deepti Naval, Kalki Koechlin and Rajit Kapur, among others.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is all set for touchdown on moon
The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan...
Indian diaspora in US eagerly awaits Chandrayaan-3's moon landing, says it will propel India to be global leader in space tech
ISRO’s ambitious third moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander M...
17 killed as under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram
Several others are feared trapped at the site, as 35-40 work...
Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday
Education Minister Harjot Bains announced this