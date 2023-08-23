Goldfish to hit theaters on September 1 to commemorate the World Alzheimer's Month

While fans eagerly wait for the critically acclaimed Kalki Koechlin-starrer Goldfish, Splendid Films announced the new date of release for the film.

Set in London, this heart touching movie captures the relationship between a daughter and her mother who is suffering from dementia.

The month of September is considered as the World Alzheimer’s Month to spread awareness about the disease and demystify it. Contributing to the noble campaign, Splendid Films has decided to release the movie on September 1. Goldfish marks the accomplished actor Kalki Koechlin’s return to theatres after four years.

Directed by Pushan Kripalani, this Indian-British-American production brings together Deepti Naval, Kalki Koechlin and Rajit Kapur, among others.

