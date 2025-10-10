DT
Golu returns! Shweta Tripathi Sharma kicks off shoot for Mirzapur: The Movie

Golu returns! Shweta Tripathi Sharma kicks off shoot for Mirzapur: The Movie

TNS
Updated At : 06:00 AM Oct 10, 2025 IST
Shweta Tripathi
Shweta Tripathi has officially commenced shooting for the highly anticipated Mirzapur: The Movie, stepping once again into the shoes of her beloved character, Gajgamini ‘Golu’ Gupta.

Known for her powerful portrayal across the web series, Shweta now brings Golu to the big screen for the first time, marking a new chapter in the franchise’s journey.

According to sources, Shweta was visibly elated and emotional as she stepped onto the sets in Varanasi, the city that has been integral to Mirzapur’s world. Having lived with the character for several years, Shweta shared that Golu continues to hold a deep and personal place in her heart.

Shweta said, “Golu is not just a character for me, she has been a companion, a part of my life for so many years. To see her journey unfold on the big screen is overwhelming and surreal. Varanasi is special because so many of my milestones are connected to this city. From Masaan to Mirzapur Seasons 1 and 2, from Escape Live to Kalkoot, every project here has given me something unforgettable.”

