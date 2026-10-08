‘Good lord’: Tanushree Dutta’s post after Nana Patekar’s death draws mixed reactions from netizens

After the world woke up to the news of actor Nana Patekar’s demise today, it instantly brought to mind his rich body of work. For some, however, the mind also drifted to actor Tanushree Dutta, who had accused the former of harassment.

A woman commented on X, “Watched the sad news of Nana Patekar’s death. Opened Tanushree Dutta’s Insta right after… And her cryptic posts are still up."

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Tanushree had indeed taken to Instagram to post a series of stories, one of which appeared to have addressed the news of Patekar’s death.

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“I've heard the news... Today is my work day. I am going to Lucknow for an event, and I want to focus on that,” she is heard saying in the story.

“What an odd day for all this to happen!” she goes on, adding, “Because I'm doing a very big event in Lucknow, and it was pretty important to me. I had my entire day planned out, I wanted to do all these lives, and post content. And now, I’m worried that in the evening, all that the media is going to be interested in is — evil dead.”

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“So, I will give my reaction once I figure out what kind of reaction I should have. So, definitely condolences to the family. But...,” she says, before her story ends abruptly.

Commenting on this, the woman on X, added, “She is always spinning stories like this. Being followed. Doors banged. Maids planted. Water & power cut. Local police called corrupt. In some posts, occult attacks. She keeps tying it back to the MeToo fallout. Her 2018 police complaint against Nana, over a 2008 film-set sexual harassment charge, was closed by police as false… The case is over. He is gone. But her stories are not.”

However, another netizen disagreed, saying, “False is different from cannot be proven because evidence is literally her word against his! It is not false. It is just lack of evidence.”

Another one posted, “Someone was unable to prove doesn't mean he or she was not harassed.”

Others, meanwhile, felt that death called for restraint and basic human decency.

“No matter what past grudges you have, losing basic human decency at someone's death is absolutely disgusting,” wrote one.

Another commented, “The man is not even alive anymore these people will not even let him rest in peace, good lord.”