IANS

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, whose survival thriller drama Joram hit the screens on Friday, opened up on whether the characters he portrays take a toll on him. He shared that good roles were coming to him and he wanted to make the most of them. Directed by Devashish Makhija, the film promises an intense portrayal of survival, with Manoj in a commanding role as a father on the run.

Manoj spoke about the characters taking a toll on him, survival thriller genre, and more. He said: “I don’t know whether it is taking a toll or not. I try to come out of it not by going anywhere, I just start preparing for my next. And when I start preparing for the next, then slowly the new character overpowers my mind.” He added: “I don’t know what it has done to my brain, but we will come to know that in times to come. At this point it’s impossible to tell what toll it has taken on my mind. Good roles are coming to me, I am working with good directors and want to make the most of it.”