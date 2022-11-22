Good shows don't work by picking up elements from here and there: Neeraj Pandey

Film director, producer, and screenwriter Neeraj Pandey recently opened up about his upcoming series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and why he opted for the particular story from Bihar, which revolves around the 2004 clash between IPS officer Amit Lodha and a local mafia, Chandan.

He said: "When I met Amit for the first time, I found it incredible that there was an IITian who wanted to appear for the UPSC, cracked it, and then chose IPS. He was originally from Rajasthan, but was given Bihar cadre. He landed in Patna and was a fish out of water. His entire journey, which started in Patna, and his face-off with this criminal is the core of the story. There's a lot of peeping into the world of Bihar. — IANS