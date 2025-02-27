‘Gossip Girl’ and ‘Buffy’ actress Michelle Trachtenberg dies at 39

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg, known for her roles in Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has died at the age of 39.

According to the New York City Police Department, Trachtenberg was found unconscious and unresponsive on Wednesday in her Manhattan apartment, reports Variety. Emergency medical workers pronounced her dead at the scene after officers responded to a 911 call just after 8 a.m.

The New York Post reported that she had recently undergone a liver transplant. While the cause of death has not been confirmed, the NYPD stated that no criminal activity is suspected.

“It is with great sadness to confirm that Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away. The family requests privacy for their loss. There are no further details at this time,” publicist Gary Mantoosh said in a statement.

Born in 1985 in New York, Trachtenberg began her acting career at the age of 3 with commercials before landing a role in Nickelodeon’s The Adventures of Pete & Pete in the mid-1990s. She gained recognition as the lead in Harriet the Spy (1996) and later as Dawn Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, joining in its fifth season and remaining until the series ended in 2003.

Trachtenberg further rose to fame as Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl (2007-2012), a recurring role she briefly reprised in the 2022 reboot.

Her film credits include Eurotrip (2004), Ice Princess (2005), and 17 Again (2009), alongside appearances in TV series such as Law & Order, Six Feet Under, and Weeds.