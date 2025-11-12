Govinda steps out in style after hospital discharge, says ‘zyada hardwork kar liya aur fatigue ho gaya’
The actor appeared in exceptionally good spirits, donning a brown blazer over a black t-shirt, paired with jeans and dark sunglasses
Actor Govinda was discharged from CritiCare Asia Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon after a brief stay after fainting at home. The veteran star’s polished appearance made headlines as he stepped out of the hospital looking exceptionally sharp in a suit.
The actor greeted the photographers gathered outside the hospital, assuring them of his recovery with a warm smile and a wave. Govinda addressed the media, explaining that his health scare was the result of excessive physical activity and fatigue.
Speaking to the media, he said, “Achha hoon. Zyada hardwork kar liya aur fatigue ho gaya. Yoga pranayama achha hai. Heavy exercise karte hain, thodda tough hai. Main try kar raha hoon personality zyada achhi ho jaye parantu mujhee lagta hai yog pranayama kare wahi achha hai (I am fine now. I did excessive hard work and was fatigued. Yoga-Pranayam is good. Excessive exercise is tough. I am trying to make my personality even better. I feel Yoga-Pranayam is better.).”
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: As actor Govinda leaves from a hospital after getting discharged, he says, "I did excessive hard work and was fatigued. Yoga-Pranayam is good. Excessive exercise is tough. I am trying to make my personality even better. I feel Yoga-Pranayam is… pic.twitter.com/Yexw1SHJur
— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2025
The 61-year-old actor’s discharge and dapper exit quickly became a trending story, confirming that Govinda remains focused on maintaining his fitness and style even now.
