As Diwali approaches, Bollywood actor Govinda's family is gearing up for a peaceful celebration at home. His wife, Sunita Ahuja, shared their plans for the festival of lights, emphasizing simplicity and compassion.

“We’ll light diyas and worship Goddess Lakshmi. We prefer not to burst crackers because I love dogs,” Sunita told ANI. She highlighted that the focus will be on togetherness and prayers.

Their daughter, Tina Ahuja, echoed similar sentiments, revealing that making colourful rangolis and decorating with diyas is a cherished family tradition. “We always start by worshipping Goddess Lakshmi. We bring lots of sweets and welcome friends, but no firecrackers. I’ll definitely be making rangoli this year,” she said.

The Ahujas are known for celebrating festivals with enthusiasm. During Ganesh Chaturthi earlier this year, Govinda and Sunita were seen joyfully participating in the visarjan ceremony, putting to rest ongoing rumors about their marriage.

Dismissing speculation, Sunita had firmly told the media, “Hasn’t the media received a slap today seeing us together? If there were issues, would we be this close? No one can separate us. My Govinda is only mine.” She added with a smile, “Until we speak, please don’t assume anything.”

Married since 1987, Govinda and Sunita are parents to Tina and Yashvardhan. While Tina debuted in Bollywood with Second Hand Husband in 2015, Yashvardhan is preparing to enter the film industry soon.