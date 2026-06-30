Govt sets up high-level panel to assess opportunities and challenges in Indian cinema

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has set up a high-level study group that will study the opportunities and challenges before Indian cinema.

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The group will be chaired by noted lyricist, writer and Prasar Bharati Chairman Prasoon Joshi and will include industry experts and technology partners.

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The group will suggest ways to strengthen the sector and also recommend steps to make Indian films more competitive globally.

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The decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday.

The study group will recommend measures to enhance the global competitiveness of Indian films, encourage the adoption of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and virtual production, and improve access to institutional finance and new funding avenues for filmmakers. It will also examine the challenges faced in raising funds for film production and distribution.

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Moreover, the group will work with state governments and other stakeholders to identify best practices and recommend a comprehensive policy framework for the long-term growth of the Indian film industry. It will hold consultations with stakeholders across the country and submit its report to the ministry within three months.

In another significant decision, the ministry has prepared Model State Cinema Regulations to facilitate faster growth of cinema infrastructure. Since regulation of cinemas and theatres falls under the state list, varying rules and approval processes across states have often delayed the establishment of new cinema halls.

To speed up cinema infrastructure, the ministry has prepared a set of model rules. These rules were drafted after talking to all stakeholders. The ministry has now sent these Model State Cinema Regulations to all state governments. States are requested to adopt them. The ministry will also help states put these rules into practice.