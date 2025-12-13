Grammy-winning composer suspects food delivery man of having stolen his sump cover 

Grammy-winning music composer Ricky Kej on Saturday expressed suspicion that an online food delivery platform driver had entered his house and stolen a sump cover.

In a post on social media platform 'X', the Padma Shri awardee wrote, "I was robbed! Dear @zomato @zomatocare, looks like one of your drivers entered my home on Thursday and stole our sump cover. This was at 6 o'clock in the evening. Quite bold of them!" He further alleged that the individual had visited the premises about 15 minutes earlier to conduct what he described as a "recce" before returning to trespass and commit the theft.

Kej also shared CCTV footage from two angles, screenshots of the person's face, and details of the vehicle on which the accused had arrived.

Tagging Zomato and Bengaluru City Police, Kej sought assistance in identifying the person. "Possible for you or the @BlrCityPolice to provide assistance, as to who this person is?" he said.

He also urged the public to remain cautious, stating, "This can happen to you too!" Responding to the post, Zomato Care said, "Ricky, this is really concerning, and we certainly don't encourage such behaviour from our delivery partners. We'll investigate this immediately so that necessary action can be taken, and we'd request you to kindly share your mobile number with us via DM so we can connect with you further." Bengaluru City Police also responded to the post seeking his contact number and the location of the incident for further action.