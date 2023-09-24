ANI

Alia Bhatt, who is also a global ambassador of Gucci from India, attended Gucci Ancora Spring Summer 2024 in Milan. She attended the

Gucci Ancora Spring Summer 2024 during Milan Fashion Week Alia took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures of herself from the event. She wrote, “Personal style but guccified #GucciAncora.”

Julia Roberts & Francois-Henri Pinault

Alia Bhatt

Sabato De Sarno

Alia wore a neon green top and light blue bell-bottom jeans, all from Gucci.

Sabato De Sarno made his debut as the creative director of the Italian luxury fashion business during the eagerly awaited event. The official page of Gucci shared the collection video of the designer. In the video, Alia can be seen sitting in the front row with Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner, and Anna Wintour.

Previously, Alia made her first public appearance at the Gucci Cruise Show 2024 in South Korea after being honoured as the worldwide brand ambassador for Gucci.

