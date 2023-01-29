Guest appearance

Rob Huebel has been cast in a regular guest star role for the Disney+ series Goosebumps. It is supposed to be a recurring role. The series is based on R.L. Stine’s best-selling book series by the same name which is described as a teen horror comedy.
Huebel joins the cast, which also includes Ana Yi Puig, Miles McKenna, Will Price, Justin Long, Zack Morris, Isa Briones, and Rachael Harris. He will portray Colin, Margot’s father (Briones), a well-intentioned high school guidance counselor, who is about to discover the world is a lot bigger and scarier than he ever imagined. Huebel had previously been nominated for an Emmy for his work on the Children’s Hospital series on Adult Swim.
