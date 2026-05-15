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Home / Entertainment / Gujarati folk singer buried under heap of cash at performance in Junagadh; video goes viral

Gujarati folk singer buried under heap of cash at performance in Junagadh; video goes viral

Organisers describe cash showering at Lok Dayro events as a long-standing cultural and religious tradition

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PTI
Junagadh, Updated At : 09:57 PM May 15, 2026 IST
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A Gujarati folk singer found himself hitting the high notes quite literally, as people rained cash on him at a religious event in a village in Junagadh district.

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A video of folk singer Jignesh Kaviraj’s performance at a ‘Lok Dayro’, a musical gathering organised by the Ahir community, went viral on social media on Friday.

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A video clip from the event held at Khambhaliya village in Maliya Hati taluka on Wednesday showed audience members emptying plastic bags filled with cash over Kaviraj even as he continued to sing songs and bhajans dedicated to Lord Krishna, sitting cross-legged on a podium, almost completely buried in currency.

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‘Lok Dayro’ involves showering of cash on the singer, an organiser said.

Organiser Jagdish Kamariya said that the funds thus raised will be used to build a girls’ hostel in the state capital, Gandhinagar.

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“A girl’s hostel is under construction at Gandhinagar. The money collected from the Dayro will be used for the same,” he said.

Pouring cash on Lok Dayro singers at such events is a common traditional practice, and the money raised on such occasions is used for religious and social causes.

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