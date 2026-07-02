Gullu seals reality TV hat-trick with ‘Maa Hai Na’ win
Roadies, Splitsvilla champion adds Zee5 cooking title alongside mother
Kushal Tanwar, known to viewers as Gullu, has extended his reality television winning streak to three in a row. The contestant, who first broke through with a win on *Roadies XX: Double Cross* and followed it up by winning ‘Splitsvilla X6’ alongside partner Kaira Anu, has now taken home the trophy on Zee5's cooking-based family show ‘Maa Hai Na’, this time with his mother, Munesh Tanwar, by his side.
The finale, hosted by Shilpa Shetty, saw Gullu and his mother beat runners-up Urvashi Dholakia and her son, Kshitij Dholakia, in a season that paired celebrities with a parent or child for cooking challenges. In the decisive round, the finalists prepared a three-course meal comprising paneer tikka, paratha and jalebi. Tasting Gullu's dishes, Shilpa Shetty told him: "Looks good, tastes good and sounds good."
Gullu marked the win on Instagram Stories, writing: "Once a winner always a winner. Guyzzz 3 in a row hat-trick."
He later reflected on what the season meant to him: “This journey wasn't just about the challenges; it was about celebrating the unconditional love, strength and sacrifices that mothers make every single day.”