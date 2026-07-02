Gullu seals reality TV hat-trick with ‘Maa Hai Na’ win

Kushal Tanwar, known to viewers as Gullu, has extended his reality television winning streak to three in a row. The contestant, who first broke through with a win on *Roadies XX: Double Cross* and followed it up by winning ‘Splitsvilla X6’ alongside partner Kaira Anu, has now taken home the trophy on Zee5's cooking-based family show ‘Maa Hai Na’, this time with his mother, Munesh Tanwar, by his side.

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The finale, hosted by Shilpa Shetty, saw Gullu and his mother beat runners-up Urvashi Dholakia and her son, Kshitij Dholakia, in a season that paired celebrities with a parent or child for cooking challenges. In the decisive round, the finalists prepared a three-course meal comprising paneer tikka, paratha and jalebi. Tasting Gullu's dishes, Shilpa Shetty told him: "Looks good, tastes good and sounds good."

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Gullu marked the win on Instagram Stories, writing: "Once a winner always a winner. Guyzzz 3 in a row hat-trick."

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He later reflected on what the season meant to him: “This journey wasn't just about the challenges; it was about celebrating the unconditional love, strength and sacrifices that mothers make every single day.”