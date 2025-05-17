Guneet Monga launches Women In Film India fellowship at Cannes

Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor made her mark at Cannes 2025 by launching a new initiative that spotlights three rising women producers from India, part of her newly established Women in Film India (WIF India) chapter. Women in Film India, the newly launched chapter of the global Women in Film network, made its official debut this month under the leadership of Academy Award-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor.

Advertisement

The organisation marked its launch with the unveiling of its official website, signalling the beginning of several upcoming programmes that WIF India will roll out in the future.

The first initiative kicked off at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival — a special programme spotlighting three women producers from India.

Advertisement

“With WIF India, we’re putting real structure behind the idea of equality - mentorship, access, and leadership pathways. This launch is just the beginning of a long term commitment in investing in women not just for today, but for the future of the Indian entertainment industry.” said Guneet Monga Kapoor.

To commemorate its debut, WIF India is introducing The Women in Film India Fellowship: Cannes Producers Edition. This year’s inaugural scholarship recipients are: Tillotama Shome, Rucha Pathak and Dimpy Agarwal.