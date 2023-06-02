Gurdeep Punjj makes a comeback with Sony SAB's Vanshaj

Vanshaj is a family drama with political intrigue and the personal dynamics of a business family. What is your take on it?

Disputes and politics exist in every household. In case of the Mahajans, one of the most influential industrialist families in India, the intensity of disputes among the members is greater than that of any other normal family. The show’s storyline will resonate with viewers.

What, according to you, are the most important qualities when it comes to handling a business empire?

Capability is paramount. Inheritance may grant you certain privileges, but without the capability to carry them forward, it is sure to crumble. Building an empire is not limited to just one generation; it is a legacy meant for generations to come.

Do you relate to the character of Bhoomi?

Bhoomi’s character resonates with me on multiple levels. As a mother, I share her unwavering commitment to protect and uplift my family. Like Bhoomi, I comprehend the realities of life and the significance of embracing them. I guide my daughter, encouraging her to let go when necessary while nurturing her fiery spirit. Having encountered life’s challenges in my journey, I bring a sense of wisdom and perspective to my character in Vanshaj. Bhoomi and I share a similar mindset as we navigate the intricacies of family dynamics, trying to unlock the untapped potential within our loved ones.

Describe your relationship with Yuvika on screen.

Playing a mother comes naturally to me, and I cherish the opportunity to support and guide these wonderful children, especially Yuvika.

How do you feel about being associated with Sony SAB?

I had always aspired to be a part of the Sony SAB family due to their commitment as a brand to present authentic and relatable stories.

In your opinion, do you think a woman can lead a business?

Certainly! We are witnessing a remarkable transformation where women are not merely managing households but also excelling in leading major conglomerates. Women today are fearlessly stepping up to face challenges and are consistently proving their capabilities, overturning the traditional norms that once held them back. This century empowers women to take their rightful place and assert their authority, be it politics or any other profession.