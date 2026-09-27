Gurfateh Singh Pirzada talks Lust Stories 3, Guilty and his journey in Bollywood

Known for his striking screen presence, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada has established himself as a prominent talent in the digital entertainment space. He made a major breakthrough portraying Vijay Pratap Singh opposite Kiara Advani in the Netflix thriller film, Guilty. Gurfateh stars in Lust Stories 3 (2026), the third instalment of Netflix's Emmy-nominated anthology franchise. He headlines a short film segment directed by Kiran Rao, starring opposite model-turned-actor Sana Thampi. The set utilised an intimacy coordinator to plan every sequence and ensure a safe, collaborative environment for the actors. Gurfateh talks about his journey…

Suddenly you are being seen and liked in two very contrasting serials— The Revolutionaries & Lust Stories 3. Has it been a long struggle?

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I think it has been a struggle. I always knew that it would take time as there was no one to launch me or waiting to give me a part. I always knew that I would have to go out there and audition and do this the hard way.

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You were actually going to be launched by Karan Johar?

That project never happened.

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Tough times?

Things were sort of difficult. Thankfully the last two years have been very kind. It started with Call Me Bae. That set the ball rolling. Then there was Dynasty. That gave way to The Revolutionaries and then Lust Stories 3 followed. Adhure Hum Adhure Tum is coming next.

Tell me about that?

It's a love triangle with Imran Khan. It's for Netflix. It should be out by year-end. There is of course Call Me Bae Season 2.

Lust Stories features you in a double role with lots of intimacy?

We had an intimacy coordinator. We had to figure out how to go about this, how to make it look aesthetic and at the same time without crossing any boundaries, not only mine but also the girl’s. She was completely new. We were super-comfortable as Kiran Rao ma'am made sure that there was no absolutely no problem.

Was it different being directed by a woman?

I don't think so. The female gaze is super-interesting and it's super intriguing. I was simply amazed by the way Kiran ma'am worked. It was a mostly was a female team. It was it was a huge change from the usual sets and I enjoyed every bit of it.

What are you seeking in your roles at this point?

It's to do new things and new parts. I took chances with Guilty in which I played a convicted rapist. In Call Me Bae, I played a boring reporter. Class again was experiment because it was an ensemble cast and I played a Dalit boy.