Gurinder Chadha confirms ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ sequel

Indian-origin filmmaker Gurinder Chadha has confirmed the sequel to her acclaimed 2002 film “Bend It Like Beckham”.

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the film is currently in development.

Starring Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley, the film revolved around a British Indian teen, Jess (Nagra), who wants to play the game of soccer. But is stopped by her immigrant parents.

“I’m excited to revisit the original characters and revive the enduring story and build on the legacy we helped to create for the women’s game,” Chadha told in an interview to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The filmmaker said she hopes for the original cast members to return. When asked if they are aware about the sequel being developed, Chadha agreed but added they are waiting for the script.

“They obviously want to see a script before they commit...I’m pretty certain that everyone’s going to want to come back. Everything hinges on the script and if the original cast likes it.” Chadha said she is working hard to ensure every character has meaningful arc. “I am working really hard to make sure every character I bring back has a decent arc and scenes,” she added.

“Bend It Like Beckham” also starred, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.