Gurinder Chadha teases a possible Bend It Like Beckham sequel

Gurinder Chadha, director of Bend It Like Beckham, is teasing the possibility of a sequel to the 2002 film, which starred Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley. “I never wanted to make a sequel, because I just thought the way Parminder and Keira played it, and Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Archie Panjabi, I could never create that same magic,” Chadha said.
