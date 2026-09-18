Gurmmeet Singh on Mirzapur: The Movie, its blockbuster success and what comes next

Indian film and television director, producer, and writer best known for directing the blockbuster streaming crime-drama franchise Mirzapur, Gurmmeet Singh made headlines for directing the massive box-office hit Mirzapur: The Movie, which successfully transitioned the streaming phenomenon into a theatrical blockbuster in September 2026. Singh started his journey as an assistant director, learning the ropes on major commercial hits like Farhan Akhtar's Don (2006) and Ashutosh Gowariker's Jodhaa Akbar (2008). He later pivoted to independent directing and producing, eventually becoming a cornerstone filmmaker for Excel Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video's Indian originals. He serves as the primary director and creative architect behind all three seasons of the streaming show, as well as its landmark 2026 theatrical expansion, Mirzapur: The Movie, In conversation with the man of the moment.

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Your Mirzapur The Movie has gone beyond all expectations, do you feel vindicated after so many years of work?

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Mirzapur actually has been a blessing that keeps giving. Every edition it surprises us and the film has been the cherry on top. This has been the result of the dedicated hard work of the cast and crew that have lovingly worked on it for the past decade. Never before has an Indian series transitioned from web to bigscreen and that too so successfully, how were you and Excel so sure it would work?

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar are and always have been trend setters and I doubt anyone else would have taken this gamble. But Ritesh was so sure this would work. More than us, it was his conviction that this transition would be a successful one.

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Mirzapur is vying for footfalls with Hanuman Ansh, this is like Sholay and Jai Santoshi Maa in August 1975, your comments on this?

It is very lovely to see and hear amazing things about Hanuman Ansh. Eager to watch it!

Farhan Akhtar says he was confident only you could do this, do you feel producers need to get more adventurous in giving virgin talent an opportunity?

Farhan and Ritesh are a rare breed. I have been fortunate enough to be working with them since 2005, having been an assistant director on Don. Twenty-one years of association is something to cherish. I've been directing for Excel since 2013. So the comfort that this place provides me is unmatched.

What do you have to say to those naysayers who accuse Mirzapur of being a celebration of violence and criminality?

I think I received one of the sweetest and most touching compliments yesterday from the legendary Sachin Pilgaonkar who said the movie is actually a love story and that is why it stays with you. It's not just an action film!

Which directors have inspired you?

I'm a huge fan of Ridley Scott, his body of work and the variety in the genres is absolutely awe inspiring.

What next?

Currently I’m too busy counting my blessings. Once the euphoria settles I’ll look at what is next. But if left entirely to me, I would make shows and films with this Mirzapur cast forever.