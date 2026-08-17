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Home / Entertainment / Gurpreet Ghuggi recalls Akshay Kumar’s aid during 2025 Punjab floods

Gurpreet Ghuggi recalls Akshay Kumar’s aid during 2025 Punjab floods

He is only playing ‘haiwaan’ in the film, he is a wonderful ‘insaan’ in real life, says the Punjabi star who has worked with Kumar in 'Singh is Kingg' and 'Cuttputtli'

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Dharam Pal
Updated At : 01:52 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Akshay Kumar had stepped in to extend help during Punjab floods last year, pledging to build 100 homes, out of which 80 have been completed
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With Assam floods creating devastation in recent times, the disaster of last year’s Punjab comes to mind. The floods had ravaged thousands of homes and had left 40 people dead. Akshay Kumar had stepped in to extend help, pledging to build 100 homes, out of which 80 have been completed.

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 Actor Gurpreet Ghuggi, who shared the screen space with Kumar in films like 'Singh Is Kingg' (2008) and 'Cuttputtli' (2022), says, “Akshay bhaaji got in touch with me, asking how he could help. Since people were getting assistance with food supplies, I suggested that the real help would be needed after the floods, for those whose houses were destroyed."

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 Speaking of Akshay Kumar’s pledge to build 100 homes, he adds, "I assembled a team to identify the people in need. These houses are mostly in the Gurdaspur and Amritsar districts. The work on the pending houses will be completed soon. It was all Akshay bhaaaji's doing." The project has been carried out under the aegis of the Hari Om Foundation, founded by Akshay in memory of his late father, Hari Om Bhatia.

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 Recalling Akshay Kumar’s generosity during times of grave need, he shares, "Akshay bhaaji sirf on-screen hi Haiwaan play kar rahe hain (in his upcoming film), real life mein he is a wonderful insaan. Woh nahin chahte the unka naam saamne aaye. He said, 'Iss mein koi badi baat nahin hai. Help karna aur phir logon ko batana, mujhe theek nahin lagta.”

 

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