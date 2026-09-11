Gurshminder Singh Jagpal releases three books — 'The Song of the Amaltas', 'Soulcraft: Poems on the Lessons That Last', and 'The Space Between Bells'

The educators, writers, students and literary enthusiasts from a cross section of society gathered to celebrate the release of three new books by veteran educationist, poet, translator and author Gurshminder Singh Jagpal—The Song of the Amaltas, Soulcraft: Poems on the Lessons That Last, and The Space Between Bells.

The three books, different in form yet remarkably kindred in spirit, converge upon one enduring truth: the lessons that matter most rarely arrive in a lesson plan. They are lived, noticed, endured, remembered—and eventually understood.

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The occasion featured Harpreet Kang, Dr Aziz Parihar and Jas Preet as key speakers, each bringing a distinctive perspective to Jagpal’s multidimensional literary and educational journey.

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As a translator, Jagpal has carried into English the poetry of some of Punjab’s significant contemporary voices: Poems by Surjit Patar (2016), The Other Shore of Words by Jaswant Zafar (2016), I Wish to Be Your Poem by Sukhwinder Amrit (2018), and The Chip of the Mind by Swarnjit Savi, the Sahitya Akademi Award-winning work, published in English translation in 2026.

The release of the books revealed the other dimensions of the same creative life—the author looking inward and the educationist looking back.

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Harpreet Kang spoke of the breadth of Jagpal’s work and its grounding in lived experience rather than literary posturing, observing that his writing possesses the rare ability to make readers pause before things they have begun to overlook—the ordinary moment, the child, the teacher, the remembered gesture, the quiet act of kindness.