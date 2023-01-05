Guru Randhawa and Shehnaaz Gill sizzle in Moon Rise

The dynamic duo, Guru Randhawa and Shehnaaz Gill, recently took internet by storm with a cute video hinting at a collaboration. They cleared the air and announced their upcoming single, Moon Rise, releasing on January 10.

The audio version of the song that released last year received immense love by the listeners and now, with the music video set to release, the biggest highlight is unquestionably the electric and playful chemistry between Guru and Shehnaaz. The eclectic video will definitely be a treat for their fans. Moon Rise, directed by Director Gifty, is a sure treat to Guru and Shehnaaz’s fans as their off-screen camaraderie has translated into some spectacular onscreen chemistry.