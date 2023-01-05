Guru Randhawa and Shehnaaz Gill sizzle in Moon Rise

The dynamic duo, Guru Randhawa and Shehnaaz Gill, recently took internet by storm with a cute video hinting at a collaboration. They cleared the air and announced their upcoming single, Moon Rise, releasing on January 10.
The audio version of the song that released last year received immense love by the listeners and now, with the music video set to release, the biggest highlight is unquestionably the electric and playful chemistry between Guru and Shehnaaz. The eclectic video will definitely be a treat for their fans. Moon Rise, directed by Director Gifty, is a sure treat to Guru and Shehnaaz’s fans as their off-screen camaraderie has translated into some spectacular onscreen chemistry.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Unprofessional': DGCA slams AI's handling of 'urination' incident; issues notice to airline officials, crew
In a shocking incident, an inebriated man allegedly urinated...
Another mid-air 'peeing' incident: Drunk man on Paris-Delhi Air India flight urinates on woman's blanket
The incident comes just over a week after a man allegedly ur...
Chandigarh Administration extends winter break in schools amid ongoing cold wave
For classes up to 8th, winter holidays are extended till Jan...
No criminality found against Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair in case of threatening minor on social media: Police to HC
Delhi Police lodged an FIR against Zubair on August 9, 2020 ...
Ram Mandir to be ready by Jan 1 next year ahead of Lok Sabha elections: Amit Shah in poll-bound Tripura
Union Home Minister flags off BJP rath yatra at Sabroom in S...