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Home / Entertainment / Guru Randhawa backs Gurjit Gill's singing debut

Guru Randhawa backs Gurjit Gill's singing debut

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Dharam Pal
Updated At : 05:48 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Gurjit Gill with Guru Randhawa
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Rthyms, the world’s first fully automated music label, has officially announced the launch of acclaimed lyricist-composer Gurjit Gill as a recording artist. Launched in partnership with global Punjabi icon Guru Randhawa, Gill transitions from the writing room to the recording studio with his powerful maiden single, C Sky.

The duo is renowned for shattering streaming metrics with past mega-hits like Dopamine, Fine Shyt, AZUL, PARIS, PAN India and Home Rule. With C Sky, they explore the themes of stardom, heritage, and humility.

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Rooted in Punjab and shaped by the evolution of modern Punjabi pop, Gill’s writing is known for its sharp hooks, contemporary imagery and raw emotions. C Sky carries this signature style into his own vocal performance.

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C Sky serves as a bridge between two contrasting realities: the unbridled luxury of international stardom and the deeply spiritual grit of Punjabi roots. The track navigates the high life of sea-facing villas, bespoke designer wear and custom G-Wagons, while fiercely defending local traditions and an unbreakable connection to the holy city of Amritsar.

Guru Randhawa states, "Gurjit Gill has been an integral part of my journey, penning some of my most loved songs. I’ve always believed that his words deserve his own voice. Launching him with Rthyms is all about backing real talent from the ground up."

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Gurjit Gill states, "Writing for Guru Randhawa taught me the power of what a song can do for people. Now, I get to tell my own stories in my own voice. I am incredibly grateful to him and the Rthyms team for believing in me. This song is a direct message to anyone trying to race against what we’ve built. Our currency and influence run from East to West, but our compass always points back to our village and the holy city of Amritsar. You can’t outrun people who know exactly who they are. C Sky is a piece of my heart."

C Sky is out now across all major audio platforms.

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