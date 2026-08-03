Guru Randhawa donates Rs 5 Lakh for Assam flood relief, urges nation to step up

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa has contributed Rs 5 lakh for flood relief efforts in Upper Assam, channelling the donation through YouTuber and digital influencer Dimpu Baruah, who is leading on-ground relief operations in the worst-hit areas.

Advertisement

Baruah's Hello Life Foundation has already raised over Rs 16.64 lakh through public contributions, with plans to visit flood-affected regions in mid-August to distribute funds for food, clothing, medical supplies and other essentials directly to displaced families.

Advertisement

The state continues to grapple with one of its worst flood seasons in recent years.

Advertisement

"The devastation in Assam is heartbreaking, and we cannot let our brothers and sisters fight this crisis alone," Randhawa said, appealing to people across the country to contribute to recovery efforts.

This is not the first time the singer has stepped up during a national crisis. During the 2025 Punjab floods he set up relief camps, financed home reconstruction and distributed wheat seeds to farmers. During the COVID-19 pandemic he donated Rs 20 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund.

Advertisement

Randhawa joins a growing list of public figures extending support to Assam, including Kartik Aaryan, Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Randeep Hooda, CarryMinati, and Nishchay Malhan, among others.