Guru Randhawa drops another Punjabi number '2 Eyes' featuring Nikita Dutta

Punjabi singer-songwriter and actor Guru Randhawa is on a role. After Fine Shyt and Marzi that dropped lately, he is out with another — 2 Eyes.

Pivoting away from his signature dance floor anthems, 2 Eyes has Randhawa alongwith Bollywood actress Nikita Dutta in a love ballad.

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The music video offers a laid-back, breezy vibe. It kicks off with Randhawa playing a casual game of cricket when a stray shot leads to a classic meet-cute with a gorgeous passerby. Instantly transfixed, Randhawa slips into a dreamscape, imagining himself as her man. However, the fantasy quickly evaporates as reality strikes.

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Watch here: https://youtu.be/CTJ6vhNb3rA?si=mnSDfohn0Oo5SSix

Guru Randhawa states, "The song is about how our physical eyes can never truly capture the full depth of love or a person's beauty. We rely so heavily on sight, but true love is felt in the soul. Physical vision is just a limitation; two eyes simply aren’t enough to absorb their entire existence. It’s an acknowledgment of that beautiful frustration where love is so nuanced it completely transcends the physical world."

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Nikita Dutta shares, “The moment I heard 2 Eyes, I knew it was a special project. The song bridges a dreamlike romance with a deeply moving narrative. Filming it was a fantastic experience because we captured this effortless, relaxed chemistry in the beginning, which makes the emotional payoff at the end resonate deeply. Guru Randhawa’s vision for the track is incredibly poetic, and I think audiences are going to love the warmth and depth we created together."

2 Eyes is available now on all major streaming platforms.