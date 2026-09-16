DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Guru Randhawa drops another Punjabi number '2 Eyes' featuring Nikita Dutta

Guru Randhawa drops another Punjabi number '2 Eyes' featuring Nikita Dutta

article_Author
Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 01:49 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Guru Randhawa's '2 Eyes' is streaming on all major music platforms
Advertisement

Punjabi singer-songwriter and actor Guru Randhawa is on a role. After Fine Shyt and Marzi that dropped lately, he is out with another — 2 Eyes.

Pivoting away from his signature dance floor anthems, 2 Eyes has Randhawa alongwith Bollywood actress Nikita Dutta in a love ballad.

Advertisement

The music video offers a laid-back, breezy vibe. It kicks off with Randhawa playing a casual game of cricket when a stray shot leads to a classic meet-cute with a gorgeous passerby. Instantly transfixed, Randhawa slips into a dreamscape, imagining himself as her man. However, the fantasy quickly evaporates as reality strikes.

Advertisement

Watch here: https://youtu.be/CTJ6vhNb3rA?si=mnSDfohn0Oo5SSix

Guru Randhawa states, "The song is about how our physical eyes can never truly capture the full depth of love or a person's beauty. We rely so heavily on sight, but true love is felt in the soul. Physical vision is just a limitation; two eyes simply aren’t enough to absorb their entire existence. It’s an acknowledgment of that beautiful frustration where love is so nuanced it completely transcends the physical world."

Advertisement

Nikita Dutta shares, “The moment I heard 2 Eyes, I knew it was a special project. The song bridges a dreamlike romance with a deeply moving narrative. Filming it was a fantastic experience because we captured this effortless, relaxed chemistry in the beginning, which makes the emotional payoff at the end resonate deeply. Guru Randhawa’s vision for the track is incredibly poetic, and I think audiences are going to love the warmth and depth we created together."

2 Eyes is available now on all major streaming platforms.

 

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts