Guru Randhawa extends support to protesting students, calls for empathy and dialogue
Singer-songwriter voices solidarity after police action during July 20 CJP protest, saying students’ struggles and aspirations represent a collective call for a better future
Singer, song writer and composer Guru Randhawa has voiced support for students following the police action during the July 20 CJP protest, calling it a collective awakening for an uncompromised future.
Guru posted his statement on social media earlier today — "UNITED FOR EDUCATION. UNITED FOR YOUTH. UNITED FOR INDIA. Our students are not divided by region, state or background. Their struggles and their dreams are shared by the entire country. Politics aside, this is a collective awakening for an uncompromised future. I hope their voices are heard with empathy, their safety is prioritized and a constructive resolution is brought forward immediately. Jai Hind"
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For over a decade, multi-platinum Indian singer, songwriter, and composer has ruled the global charts with massive hits like ‘High Rated Gabru’, ‘Patola’ and ‘Lahore’.
However, his latest ‘SIX’ represents an intentional sonic rebirth. Rather than completely abandoning his roots, recently Randhawa masterfully weaved traditional Punjabi lyrical flow with the heavy 808 basslines, crisp trap snares and fast-paced cadences inherent to western hip-hop music.
Today, he stands as one of the top 5 most-followed Punjabi artistes globally.