DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Guru Randhawa extends support to protesting students, calls for empathy and dialogue

Guru Randhawa extends support to protesting students, calls for empathy and dialogue

Singer-songwriter voices solidarity after police action during July 20 CJP protest, saying students’ struggles and aspirations represent a collective call for a better future

article_Author
Dharam Pal
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:34 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Singer, song writer and composer Guru Randhawa. File
Advertisement

Singer, song writer and composer Guru Randhawa has voiced support for students following the police action during the July 20 CJP protest, calling it a collective awakening for an uncompromised future.

Advertisement

Guru posted his statement on social media earlier today — "UNITED FOR EDUCATION. UNITED FOR YOUTH. UNITED FOR INDIA. Our students are not divided by region, state or background. Their struggles and their dreams are shared by the entire country. Politics aside, this is a collective awakening for an uncompromised future. I hope their voices are heard with empathy, their safety is prioritized and a constructive resolution is brought forward immediately. Jai Hind"

Advertisement

Advertisement

For over a decade, multi-platinum Indian singer, songwriter, and composer has ruled the global charts with massive hits like ‘High Rated Gabru’, ‘Patola’ and ‘Lahore’.

However, his latest ‘SIX’ represents an intentional sonic rebirth. Rather than completely abandoning his roots, recently Randhawa masterfully weaved traditional Punjabi lyrical flow with the heavy 808 basslines, crisp trap snares and fast-paced cadences inherent to western hip-hop music.

Advertisement

Today, he stands as one of the top 5 most-followed Punjabi artistes globally.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts