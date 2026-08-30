Guru Randhawa marks his birthday with a humanitarian gesture, becoming the first Punjabi artist to donate to Nepal flood relief

On the milestone occasion of his birthday, Guru Randhawa has chosen to celebrate his day in a more meaningful manner. Demonstrating his deep-rooted commitment to philanthropy, the leading pop music sensation and actor has officially stepped forward as the first Punjabi artist to extend a financial contribution to the ongoing Nepal flood relief efforts. Rather than partaking in lavish celebrations, he is spending his special day redirecting public attention to the urgent survival needs of flood victims, with his pledge directly funding on-the-ground rescue efforts, medical packages and emergency food distribution via the Hemkunt Foundation with a preliminary personal donation of ₹5 lakh.

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This cross-border aid follows closely on the heels of Randhawa’s recent multi-tier support for the Assam floods. Earlier this month, he committed a total of ₹12 lakh to Assam's rehabilitation operations, partnering with the Hello Life Foundation to provide immediate life essentials and collaborating with the Sikh Aid Foundation to construct 35 permanent, flood-proof houses and 100 cycles for displaced families.

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Beyond his profound humanitarian footprint, Guru Randhawa continues to be one of the most prolific trailblazers in the Indian music industry. Born in Gurdaspur, Punjab, he successfully broke language barriers to take Punjabi-pop to the global mainstream with streaming juggernauts like Lagdi, Suit Suit, Qatal, Azul, Sirra, Naach Meri Rani, Patola and High Rated Gabru, making history as the first Indian artist to cross 14 billion views on YouTube. Over a remarkable 13-year legacy of continuous hitmaking, he has secured over 40 global chart appearances and performed electrifying live sets across more than 15 countries, firmly solidifying his status among the top five most-streamed Punjabi artists on the planet. His history of major Western crossovers includes multi-million view hits with international artists such as Pitbull, Rick Ross, French Montana and The Chainsmokers.

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Randhawa enters this new year of his life with an identity beautifully evolved from a record-breaking pop star into a global ambassador of empathy and goodwill.