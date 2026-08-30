DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Guru Randhawa marks his birthday with a humanitarian gesture, becoming the first Punjabi artist to donate to Nepal flood relief

Guru Randhawa marks his birthday with a humanitarian gesture, becoming the first Punjabi artist to donate to Nepal flood relief

article_Author
Dharam Pal
Updated At : 05:24 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Guru Randhawa
Advertisement

On the milestone occasion of his birthday, Guru Randhawa has chosen to celebrate his day in a more meaningful manner. Demonstrating his deep-rooted commitment to philanthropy, the leading pop music sensation and actor has officially stepped forward as the first Punjabi artist to extend a financial contribution to the ongoing Nepal flood relief efforts. Rather than partaking in lavish celebrations, he is spending his special day redirecting public attention to the urgent survival needs of flood victims, with his pledge directly funding on-the-ground rescue efforts, medical packages and emergency food distribution via the Hemkunt Foundation with a preliminary personal donation of ₹5 lakh.

Advertisement

This cross-border aid follows closely on the heels of Randhawa’s recent multi-tier support for the Assam floods. Earlier this month, he committed a total of ₹12 lakh to Assam's rehabilitation operations, partnering with the Hello Life Foundation to provide immediate life essentials and collaborating with the Sikh Aid Foundation to construct 35 permanent, flood-proof houses and 100 cycles for displaced families.

Advertisement

Beyond his profound humanitarian footprint, Guru Randhawa continues to be one of the most prolific trailblazers in the Indian music industry.  Born in Gurdaspur, Punjab, he successfully broke language barriers to take Punjabi-pop to the global mainstream with streaming juggernauts like Lagdi, Suit Suit, Qatal, Azul, Sirra, Naach Meri Rani, Patola and High Rated Gabru, making history as the first Indian artist to cross 14 billion views on YouTube. Over a remarkable 13-year legacy of continuous hitmaking, he has secured over 40 global chart appearances and performed electrifying live sets across more than 15 countries, firmly solidifying his status among the top five most-streamed Punjabi artists on the planet. His history of major Western crossovers includes multi-million view hits with international artists such as Pitbull, Rick Ross, French Montana and The Chainsmokers.

Advertisement

Randhawa enters this new year of his life with an identity beautifully evolved from a record-breaking pop star into a global ambassador of empathy and goodwill.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts