Home / Entertainment / Guru Randhawa sets up relief camp in Punjab

Guru Randhawa sets up relief camp in Punjab

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:46 AM Aug 31, 2025 IST
Guru Randhawa
Singer Guru Randhawa has been winning hearts with his music. With his latest gesture, Guru has proven that not only is he a great singer, but also an amazing human being. With the recent calamity that hid Punjab due to heavy rains and floods, Guru Randhawa has stopped in a major source of help. The actor has set up relief camps in and around his village in Punjab to help out the victims.

Announcing the same, Guru Randhawa wrote on Instagram, "Prayers for Punjab and all other states suffering from floods. Lets help in whatever ways we can. Setting up help camp in my area Dera Baba Nanak and near my village Dharowali."

Guru also shared glimpses of the flood situation and urged everyone to pray for the situation to get better.

