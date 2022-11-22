Guru Randhawa tells Amitabh Bachchan, 'I wish I could sing for you one day'

Mumbai, November 22

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa expressed his wish to sing for megastar and host of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' Amitabh Bachchan.

In a video message, the pop singer shared for his fan Sonu Bharti Nagda from Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, he said: "It means a lot to me that someone who loves me and is my fan is on your show. The entire world adores you, and we wish you well and happiness. I wish I could sing for you one day." In a conversation with the host, the 'KBC 14' contestant told him how big a fan she is of the Punjabi pop musician and singer Guru Randhawa. When the host asked about her favourite singers, Sonu said that she is fond of Arijit Singh and Guru Randhawa.

Talking about Guru, she shared: "I am a big fan of his even though I have not done anything crazy for him. I have listened to all of his songs and since the beginning of his music career, when he was still gaining a foothold in the industry, I have been an ardent fan of his and have listened to his songs." After listening to her, Big B gave her a surprise by sharing a video message from the singer for her.

Guru said in the video message: "Hello Sonu Bharti, this is Guru Randhawa. I thank you that you love my music and listen to my songs. Here's wishing you all the best for your KBC episode and I hope that you win a big amount. Thank you once again."

'KBC 14' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

IANS

