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Home / Entertainment / Guru Randhawa to take Punjabi pop to EDC mainstage with Steve Aoki

Guru Randhawa to take Punjabi pop to EDC mainstage with Steve Aoki

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ANI
Updated At : 02:00 PM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Singer and actor Guru Randhawa will debut at the international music festival Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) on November 7, performing on the main stage alongside American DJ and music producer Steve Aoki.

The performance will also see the premiere of the official remix of Randhawa's song Sirra, reworked by Aoki. The collaboration brings together Punjabi pop and electronic dance music, marking another international musical association for the singer, as per a press release.

Randhawa will become the first India-born music artist to perform at the festival, which is among the world's largest dance music events. The performance will also mark his first appearance at an international festival.

Speaking about the occasion, Randhawa said in a statement, "Representing India and our sound on the EDC mainstage is a massive honour. Steve Aoki and I have built something special with the Sirra remix that completely fuses two very distinct worlds. Before our massive homecoming stadium show hits New Delhi, I can't wait to hit the EDC mainstage and unleash that Sirra energy!”

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Aoki also expressed excitement about the collaboration, saying, “Electronic music is all about breaking boundaries and bridging cultures, so having Guru Randhawa join me on the EDC mainstage is incredible. I have some of my absolute fondest touring memories from India, and working on this Sirra remix together has been an amazing experience. November 7th is going to be unforgettable." The remix marks the international expansion of Randhawa's original track from his album Without Prejudice. — ANI

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