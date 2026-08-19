Guru Randhawa turns up the swagger with ‘Marzi’ after ‘Fine Shyt’ falls short of winning over Gen Z

After not so winning the Gen Z with his last release, ‘Fine Shyt’ that dropped in early August, Guru Randhawa is back — and this time, he’s clearly turning the swagger up a few notches. With ‘Marzi’, the billion-streamed singer-songwriter steps into full action-hero mode, channelling the Punjabi spirit of doing things your own way.

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The single, which dropped on Wednesday, blends Randhawa’s pop sensibilities with unmistakable Punjabi swagger. At its heart is the iconic phrase ‘mitran di marji’ — “our wish, our way” — a cultural shorthand for self-determination that has resonated across generations. The track takes that familiar attitude and gives it a contemporary, larger-than-life spin, with the refrain essentially declaring that where you sit, where you stand and which door you walk through is entirely mitran di marji.

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And Randhawa is not exactly playing it low-key. Visually, ‘Marzi’ sees him go from push-ups to full-fledged fight sequences, keeping the singer firmly in the spotlight. The video moves from a vintage Gypsy and heavy-duty trucks to blacked-out Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons and fighter jets — subtlety, it seems, was not on the brief.

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Watch here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-bFVpn1uMfo&list=RD-bFVpn1uMfo&start_radio=1

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Lyrically, the song leans into the winner’s mindset and Punjab’s resilient spirit, portraying someone who refuses to be dictated to by critics, expectations or industry trends. There’s plenty of Punjabi street slang along the way too, including “easy hoke rayie sadi aukhi aw slang,” which roughly captures the track’s calm-but-don’t-mess-with-us attitude.

“This song is about ownership—of your choices, your circle, your story. Punjab doesn’t ask for a seat at the table. We build our own table. This is for everyone who has forged their own path from the ground up, call their own shots and lives life entirely on their own terms,” states Randhawa!

The song garnered over 18 lakh views within four hours of its release, with netizens having plenty of fun in the comment section. “Bro is going to remove the curse of ‘Fine Shyt’,” wrote one user, while another quipped, “Guru bhai be like: halke mein le rahe the (You were taking me lightly).” A third user joked, “Saans lete hi Guru paaji ek aur gaana upload kar dete hain!! (The moment one takes a breath, Guru brother drops another song!!)”.

The song is generally winning early positive feedback. “The comeback speaks louder than the trolls. This one is a certified banger!” posted a fan!