Gwyneth Paltrow issues clarification about using Oscar trophy as doorstop

IANS

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who made headlines when she said she used her Oscar trophy as a doorstop, has come out with a clarification. The actress, portraying Pepper Potts in Avengers: Infinity War, through her representative, did not take long to explain the truth about the matter. The 51-year-old actress’ representative stated: “Of course, it was a joke.”

To make the point clear, the representative mentioned a previous interview during which Gwyneth shared where she put the golden statuette. During the chat, which was published on September 30, the actress had revealed that she put the trophy in an adjoining room in her house in Amagansett, New York. The clarification from Gwyneth’s representative came after she joked about the golden statuette, which she received for winning the Best Actress for her role in Shakespeare in Love.