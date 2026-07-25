Bringing a fresh dose of romance to the season, singer-songwriter Noor Chahal is back with Haare, a light-hearted, feel-good track that captures the excitement of falling for someone. Written, composed and performed by Noor, alongside Piyush Ambhore and Yuved, the song is an easy and infectious blend of Afrobeat-inspired rhythms and melodic pop, wrapped in Noor’s expressive vocals.

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“Haare is about the little moments that slowly make you realise someone has quietly become an important part of your life. I wanted the song to feel effortless, carefree and full of butterflies, just like the feeling of falling in love. I hope the listeners find a little piece of their own love story in it, lift their mood and walk away with a smile,” shared Noor.

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With Noor’s heartfelt delivery and unmistakable warmth, composer-producer Piyush Ambhore adds melodic textures shaped by years of experience across film and independent music. Yuved completes the collaboration with his contemporary rap, helping create a sound that feels fresh, youthful and replayable.