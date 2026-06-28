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Home / Entertainment / Half a billion views in a week! Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer sets record

Half a billion views in a week! Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer sets record

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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With 590.8 million views, Spider-Man: Brand New Day's second trailer has set a new record!

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to rewrite history. After becoming the first film trailer ever to cross 1 billion views globally, the film's second trailer has now achieved an extraordinary 590.8 million views in its first week. According to a report, this has gone down as the second biggest trailer launch of all time. The milestone reflects the incredible excitement and anticipation surrounding the next chapter in one of cinema's most iconic superhero franchises.

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The overwhelming response to Spider-Man: Brand New Day reflects the excitement surrounding Peter Parker's next chapter as he faces new challenges unlike ever before. Fans across the globe are eagerly awaiting the return of their beloved superhero as he swings into one of his most emotional and defining adventures yet.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set for a big screen release on July 30 in India.

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