'Hamari Chhori Chhore Se Kam Hai Kya!': Bollywood applauds Women in Blue after historic World Cup win

"Hamari Chhori Chhore Se Kam Hai Ke!" This iconic line has taken over social media as India's women's cricket team made history by winning their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup title.

From cricket fans to Bollywood stars, the entire nation is celebrating the remarkable victory with pride.

Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share their excitement and send their love to Team India for this historic win.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan couldn't contain his joy. He wrote on X, "Jeet gaye!!! India Women Cricket… WORLD CHAMPIONS!! So much pride you have brought for us all."

T 5552 - जीत गये !!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳 India Women Cricket .. WORLD CHAMPIONS !! So much pride you have brought for us all .. CONGRATULATIONS CONGRATULATIONS CONGRATULATIONS !!!! 💃🏻💃🏻🕺👏💪 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 3, 2025

Actor Ajay Devgn wrote on X, "A night we'll never forget. Thank you, champions. This team has shown the world what true grit and belief can do!"

A night we’ll never forget. Thank you, champions 💙 This team has shown the world what true grit and belief can do! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/3Qj8SyTCOo — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 2, 2025

Abhishek Bachchan also joined in the celebration and shared, "COME ONNNN!!!! INDIAAAAA!!! World champions. Well done ladies."

COME ONNNN!!!! INDIAAAAA!!! 💪🏽💙 world champions. Well done ladies. — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) November 2, 2025

Priyanka Chopra posted a touching video of the Indian cricket women's team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor praised the players' performance and posted, "From dream to dominance, our women just owned the world! What a statement, what a legacy in the making!"

From dream to dominance, our women just owned the world! 🔥 What a statement, what a legacy in the making! 🇮🇳 https://t.co/heNs64pbxF — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 2, 2025

Anushka Sharma, one of Indian cricket's most ardent supporters, commended the players' accomplishment. "You champions!! SUCH A momentous achievement."

Actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a heartfelt note along with a video. He wrote, "hmaarii coriyaaN, choroN se k'aum hai kyaa ? History bows. Daughters rise. This is India's pride, forever. This moment will be engraved in our country's consciousness forever. This will inspire generations of young women to play for India !! Great victory by Team India .... @ImHarmanpreet

हमारी चोरियाँ, छोरों से क़ौम है क्या ? History bows. Daughters rise. This is India’s pride, forever. This moment will be engraved in our country’s consciousness forever. This will inspire generations of young women to play for India !! Great victory by Team India ….… pic.twitter.com/u3KnE3TzX4 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 2, 2025

Malayalam superstar Mammootty also congratulated the team and wrote, "Congratulations to our incredible Women's #TeamIndia! You've made history and filled an entire nation with pride. This triumph is more than a win, it's a story of spirit, resilience, and belief. Proud of you, Champions."

Congratulations to our incredible Women’s #TeamIndia ! You’ve made history and filled an entire nation with pride. This triumph is more than a win, it’s a story of spirit, resilience, and belief. Proud of you, Champions 🇮🇳👏#TeamIndia #WomenInBlue #CWC25 pic.twitter.com/exbHXSNonR — Mammootty (@mammukka) November 2, 2025

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared his excitement in Hindi, writing, "jiit.....jiit.... jiit... bhaart kii jiit!! bhaart maataa kii jy! vNde maatrm!"

Lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar also praised the champions and said, "Congratulations and thank you our cricket team. Girls you have made all of us proud beyond words."

Congratulations and thank you our cricket team . Girls you have made all of us proud beyond words . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) November 2, 2025

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty wrote, "Our Women in Blue didn't chase glory – they owned it!"

Sweat. Spirit. Grit. Sheer Heart. And that's how HISTORY got a glow-up! Our Women in Blue didn’t chase glory - they owned it. For every little girl with a dream, and every single Indian out there, say it loud - WE ARE WORRLDD CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/wQTFKEk4Kr — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) November 2, 2025

Kiara Advani lauded women in blue and wrote, "What an incredible moment, you have created history!!! Congratulations to our Women in Blue."