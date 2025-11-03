DT
Home / Entertainment / 'Hamari Chhori Chhore Se Kam Hai Kya!': Bollywood applauds Women in Blue after historic World Cup win

Bollywood stars Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn, and many others sent well wishes to India as soon as Indian women's cricket team won the championship

ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:54 AM Nov 03, 2025 IST
Image: Instagram, PTI
"Hamari Chhori Chhore Se Kam Hai Ke!" This iconic line has taken over social media as India's women's cricket team made history by winning their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup title.

From cricket fans to Bollywood stars, the entire nation is celebrating the remarkable victory with pride.

Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share their excitement and send their love to Team India for this historic win.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan couldn't contain his joy. He wrote on X, "Jeet gaye!!! India Women Cricket… WORLD CHAMPIONS!! So much pride you have brought for us all."

Actor Ajay Devgn wrote on X, "A night we'll never forget. Thank you, champions. This team has shown the world what true grit and belief can do!"

Abhishek Bachchan also joined in the celebration and shared, "COME ONNNN!!!! INDIAAAAA!!! World champions. Well done ladies."

Priyanka Chopra posted a touching video of the Indian cricket women's team.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor praised the players' performance and posted, "From dream to dominance, our women just owned the world! What a statement, what a legacy in the making!"

Anushka Sharma, one of Indian cricket's most ardent supporters, commended the players' accomplishment. "You champions!! SUCH A momentous achievement."

Actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a heartfelt note along with a video. He wrote, "hmaarii coriyaaN, choroN se k'aum hai kyaa ? History bows. Daughters rise. This is India's pride, forever. This moment will be engraved in our country's consciousness forever. This will inspire generations of young women to play for India !! Great victory by Team India .... @ImHarmanpreet

Malayalam superstar Mammootty also congratulated the team and wrote, "Congratulations to our incredible Women's #TeamIndia! You've made history and filled an entire nation with pride. This triumph is more than a win, it's a story of spirit, resilience, and belief. Proud of you, Champions."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared his excitement in Hindi, writing, "jiit.....jiit.... jiit... bhaart kii jiit!! bhaart maataa kii jy! vNde maatrm!"

Lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar also praised the champions and said, "Congratulations and thank you our cricket team. Girls you have made all of us proud beyond words."

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty wrote, "Our Women in Blue didn't chase glory – they owned it!"

Kiara Advani lauded women in blue and wrote, "What an incredible moment, you have created history!!! Congratulations to our Women in Blue."

