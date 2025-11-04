‘Hamari Chhori Chhore Se Kam Hai Kya?'

Advertisement

From cricket fans to Bollywood stars, the entire nation is celebrating the remarkable victory with pride.

Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share their excitement and send their love to Team India for this historic win.

Actor Ajay Devgn wrote on X, "A night we'll never forget. Thank you, champions. This team has shown the world what true grit and belief can do!"

Abhishek Bachchan also joined in the celebration and shared, "COME ONNNN!!!! INDIAAAAA!!! World champions. Well done ladies."

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor praised the players' performance and posted, "From dream to dominance, our women just owned the world! What a statement, what a legacy in the making!"

Actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a heartfelt note along with a video. He wrote, "hmaarii choriyaaN, choroN se k'aum hai kyaa? History bows. Daughters rise. This is India's pride, forever. This moment will be engraved in our country's consciousness forever. This will inspire generations of young women to play for India !! Great victory by Team India .... @ImHarmanpreet.

Malayalam superstar Mammootty also congratulated the team and wrote, "Congratulations to our incredible Women's #TeamIndia! You've made history and filled an entire nation with pride. This triumph is more than a win, it's a story of spirit, resilience, and belief. Proud of you, Champions."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared his excitement in Hindi, writing, "jiit.....jiit.... jiit... bhaart kii jiit!! bhaart maataa kii jy! vNde maatrm!"

Lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar also praised the champions and said, "Congratulations and thank you our cricket team. Girls you have made all of us proud beyond words." — ANI

Who said GIRLS can't have it all?

On Monday morning, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram account to share her happiness and admiration for the champions. "A proud moment for INDIA, for SPORT, for each and every GIRL who dared to dream... 2-11-2025, a date to be remembered... a date etched in history... Salute to the Indian women's cricket team ... You are the real heroes and have shown the world how it's done. A heartfelt congratulations to each and every player. After all, who said GIRLS can't have it all? CHARDI KALA. PS. One with the skipper, our great captain @imharmanpreet_kaur," wrote Bebo.

‘World Champions’

Amitabh Bachchan took to his X account on Sunday to share his excitement, adding how proud the country feels and calling the victory a moment of immense "pride." "T 5552 - jiit gye!!! India Women Cricket .. WORLD CHAMPIONS !! So much pride you have brought for us all .. CONGRATULATIONS CONGRATULATIONS CONGRATULATIONS !!!!," read his X account.