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Home / Entertainment / 'Hamesha jawaan raho, yeh meri dua hai': Salman Khan adds musical touch to Shah Rukh Khan's 61st birthday with King song

'Hamesha jawaan raho, yeh meri dua hai': Salman Khan adds musical touch to Shah Rukh Khan's 61st birthday with King song

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ANI
Updated At : 09:03 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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From sharing screen space to exchanging heartfelt wishes, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have continued to share a special bond over the years. Adding to the birthday celebrations of the 'King Khan', Bollywood superstar Salman marked his 61st birthday in his own style, with a special message, "hamesha jawaan raho the King." Adding his own touch to the birthday wish, he shared the song 'Tu Mil Jaaye' from SRK's upcoming film 'King' on Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy birthday, Shahrukh hamesha jawaan raho the King, yeh meri dua hai. @iamsrk"

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On Shah Rukh Khan's 61st birthday, the makers of 'King' shared a love song titled 'Tu Mil Jaaye', which features on-screen romantic chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.  The song is jointly sung by Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi, while its English rap has been penned by Ed Sheeran, bringing together Indian and international musical talent.  Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the track features lyrics written by Kumaar. T Series shared the song on their Instagram handle on Monday.

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Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, KING arrives in cinemas worldwide on 24 December 2026.

Shah Rukh Khan returned to his annual birthday tradition of greeting fans gathered outside his residence, Mannat, in Mumbai. Climbing atop the standing arena to acknowledge the sea of fans, SRK greeted them with his signature warmth. The superstar waved enthusiastically, folded his hands in a heartfelt namaskar and expressed his gratitude to the crowd for showering him with love over the years.

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Dressed in a white T-shirt, blue denim, a black beanie cap and spectacles, Shah Rukh greeted his fans as they cheered loudly at his appearance.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is currently hosting the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 20'. He will next be seen in the film ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace', which is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film stars Salman Khan in the lead role, alongside Chitrangada Singh. The release date of the film has not been announced yet.

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