Hania Aamir turns 10 in showbiz, and Rakhi Sawant has entered the chat

Ten years in showbiz is no small feat. But if you are Hania Aamir, apparently a cake, a new song and a little cross-border chaos are not enough. Enter Rakhi Sawant.

As Hania marks a decade in the entertainment industry, she has dropped “Pablo”, her new musical venture — and, as seen on social media, the track is already picking up attention, clocking around 92,500 views.

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But the real surprise? An unexpected Indian connection. Not a Bollywood leading man. Not a playback singer. Rakhi Sawant.

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And, honestly, who else?

During the song, Rakhi can be heard addressing Hania with a full-strength dose of affection and encouragement: “Hania meri jaan, tension nahi leni… tum hoor ho, tumhare chehre par noor hai… tum sherni ho.” She then urges Hania not to be afraid, face her detractors and keep moving ahead.

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In other words, this is less a musical cameo and more Rakhi Sawant’s MasterClass in Hania Aamir Appreciation.

The pairing has given Hania’s 10-year milestone an unexpected India-Pakistan pop-culture twist. And it is refreshingly light. No diplomacy, no serious statements, no carefully worded summit language — just one Pakistani star celebrating a decade and an Indian entertainer essentially telling her: “Girl, you’ve got this.”

There is something deliciously chaotic about the combination.

Hania brings the polished Pakistani pop-star energy; Rakhi brings the volume. Hania brings a decade of acting and internet-favourite moments; Rakhi brings approximately 47 motivational quotes per minute.

And somewhere in the middle sits “Pablo”, cheerfully crossing borders through the oldest diplomatic language there is: entertainment.

The two have also shared plenty of affection on social media before, with Rakhi openly expressing her fondness for Hania. Their playful exchanges have made their unlikely friendship something of a pop-culture talking point — so Rakhi turning up in Hania’s musical debut feels both unexpected and, somehow, completely on brand.

The result? An India-Pakistan celebrity crossover that feels less like geopolitics and more like your most entertaining group chat suddenly becoming a music video.

And Rakhi’s advice to Hania?

“Don’t be scared. Face them. Keep moving.”

For once, the cross-border conversation comes with no acrimony — just a “Hania meri jaan”, a “sherni”, a little “noor” and a whole lot of Rakhi.

Diplomacy, but make it desi.